Germany: Mistakes made in case of soldier planning attack

Germany's Interior Ministry said Friday it will "leave no stone unturned" in trying to determine how a German army officer managed to register as a Syrian asylum-seeker without being detected. Conceding that mistakes were made, a ministry spokesman said every effort was being made to uncover how the 28-year-old lieutenant duped authorities, received a place in a refugee home and collected financial aid.

