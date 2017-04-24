From classical to eclectic at Rock City
Rock City CafA©, 316 Main St., brings classically trained performers who have forged their own eclectic paths to its downtown stage Friday and Saturday nights, May 5 and 6. The live music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Kansas City-based Sissy Brown, who plays Friday night, went to Europe to sing classical music as teen, but eventually found her own sounds and turned towards her country roots. In Spokane, Wash., she joined The Chart-Toppin' Hits and Ramblin' Resonators, which were technically more rockabilly but relied heavily on classic country and western swing influences.
