From classical to eclectic at Rock City

From classical to eclectic at Rock City

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Rock City CafA©, 316 Main St., brings classically trained performers who have forged their own eclectic paths to its downtown stage Friday and Saturday nights, May 5 and 6. The live music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Kansas City-based Sissy Brown, who plays Friday night, went to Europe to sing classical music as teen, but eventually found her own sounds and turned towards her country roots. In Spokane, Wash., she joined The Chart-Toppin' Hits and Ramblin' Resonators, which were technically more rockabilly but relied heavily on classic country and western swing influences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Mon mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,576 • Total comments across all topics: 280,557,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC