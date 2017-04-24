Dylan to headline Montreal Jazz Festival

Bob Dylan will headline this year's Montreal International Jazz Festival with a lineup that brings together both classic and emerging artists. The festival, one of the key events on the jazz calendar, will take place from June 28 to July 8 with Dylan playing June 30 in the 20,000-strong Bell Centre arena.

