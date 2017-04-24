Dakota County welcomes 8 miles of new trails along rivers
Scharr's Bluff in Hastings will enjoy 4.3 more miles of trail space after the grand opening scheduled for May 20. Two new trail segments will celebrate official openings in Dakota County this spring, giving Twin Cities residents 8 more miles to bike, stroll or skateboard alongside dramatic views of two of the state's majestic rivers. "Not everyone has the opportunity or has access to the Mississippi River," said Steve Sullivan, Dakota County's parks director.
