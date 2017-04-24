Dakota County welcomes 8 miles of new...

Dakota County welcomes 8 miles of new trails along rivers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Scharr's Bluff in Hastings will enjoy 4.3 more miles of trail space after the grand opening scheduled for May 20. Two new trail segments will celebrate official openings in Dakota County this spring, giving Twin Cities residents 8 more miles to bike, stroll or skateboard alongside dramatic views of two of the state's majestic rivers. "Not everyone has the opportunity or has access to the Mississippi River," said Steve Sullivan, Dakota County's parks director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,650,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC