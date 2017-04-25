Common Sense Education Launches #DeviceFreeDinner Campaign
Common Sense Education , a project of the nonprofit organization Common Sense , is sponsoring a Device Free Dinner campaign, with the hashtag #DeviceFreeDinner . Common Sense Education is encouraging the distribution of an online toolkit for educators, which offers tips on achieving media balance at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at T.H.E. Journal.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Mon
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC