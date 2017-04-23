Coachella 2017: How the Sonora Tent represented a musical movement

The lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival leaned heavily on electronic dance music, rap and hip-hop with a splash of pop from Lady Gaga, but there was still a place just for the rockers - and the rockeros - at the new Sonora Tent. "East L.A. invaded Coachella, baby," Thee Commons lead singer David Pacheco declared from the Sonora stage during his band's Saturday night set as the crowd cheered in response.

