City take charge
A MAJOR upgrade of facilities at Taree's Jack Neal Oval will be a step closer on Sunday when the ground is officially handed over to Taree City Rugby League Club by its owners, Taree Leagues and Sports Club. Taree City will now have control of the ground for the next 25 years in 5 x 5 year segments, as agreed to by the two bodies in the lease signed late last year.
