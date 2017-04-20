'Bully boy' parking firms prey five million drivers year

'Bully boy' parking firms prey five m...

'Bully boy' parking cowboys prey on five million drivers a year... with help from the DVLA selling motorists' details for A 2.50 a car 'Bully boy' parking firms have bought details of almost five million vehicles from the DVLA over the past year to hound drivers for fines. Motoring group RAC estimates that almost A 500million in penalties may have been issued by parking companies in 2016/17 after obtaining motorists' records.

