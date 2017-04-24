Bonobo played Terminal 5 with Innov Gnawa

Bonobo is on tour now and he's in the midst of a NYC run, having played Coachella the last two weekends . Last night , he played Terminal 5, backed by a wind section, two vocalists, and Moroccan troop Innov Gnawa who also feature on "Bambro Koyo Ganda" from Bonobo's new album Migration .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.