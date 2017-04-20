Blockchain used to power Brooklyn microgrid for solar energy re-sale
Residents of the Park Slope area of Brooklyn are now able to sell power generated from rooftop solar panels via a microgrid enabled by a blockchain ledger that records every transaction made with a local utility. The physical microgrid, set up by Siemens Digital Grid Division , includes network control systems, converters, lithium-ion battery storage and smart electric meters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC