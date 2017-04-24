Alpinestars Limited Edition 'Bomber' Tech 10 Boots

With only 2 rounds left in the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the points race is down to the wire and the world's top riders are bombarding MetLife stadium ready for engagement. To aide the world's best, Alpinestars has produced a Limited Edition 'Bomber' Tech 10 to help those riders leave everything they've got in the dirt.

