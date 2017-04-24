Aesthetic Medical Market News: RepliC...

Aesthetic Medical Market News: RepliCel (OTCQB: $REPCF) (TSXV: $RP)...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: InvestorIdeas.com

April 26, 2017 Aesthetic Medical Market News alert ; RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. , a clinical stage regenerative medicine company developing cell therapies for aesthetic and orthopedic conditions, today announced the granting of a key patent in the United States covering significant components of the Company's novel, multi-needle dermal injection device. In the development of propriety cell therapy products targeting pattern baldness and aging or sun-damaged skin, RepliCel's dermatology team identified a need for next-generation dermal injection techologies capable of bringing new levels of precision and control to any substances injected into the skin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InvestorIdeas.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,588,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC