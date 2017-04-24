Aesthetic Medical Market News: RepliCel (OTCQB: $REPCF) (TSXV: $RP)...

April 26, 2017 Aesthetic Medical Market News alert ; RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. , a clinical stage regenerative medicine company developing cell therapies for aesthetic and orthopedic conditions, today announced the granting of a key patent in the United States covering significant components of the Company's novel, multi-needle dermal injection device. In the development of propriety cell therapy products targeting pattern baldness and aging or sun-damaged skin, RepliCel's dermatology team identified a need for next-generation dermal injection techologies capable of bringing new levels of precision and control to any substances injected into the skin.

