2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia
The 2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a compact fourA -door sedan aimed at the BMW 3-Series, and the Quadrifoglio version is a BMW M3 fighter. The Quadrifoglio is the first car in an eightA -product assault scheduled for the next three years .
