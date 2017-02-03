Zero-G release Shadowlands - Cinematic Scene Setters
Zero-G has released Shadowlands - Cinematic Scene Setters , a 16GB sound library containing 50 cinematic construction kits together with textures and atmospheres, movement FX, cinematic grooves, rhythm loops and vocal fx. The 50 construction kits present a full musical/sound design piece which is then broken up into its constituent parts so that you can use them any way you like.
