Zero-G release Shadowlands - Cinematic Scene Setters

Zero-G has released Shadowlands - Cinematic Scene Setters , a 16GB sound library containing 50 cinematic construction kits together with textures and atmospheres, movement FX, cinematic grooves, rhythm loops and vocal fx. The 50 construction kits present a full musical/sound design piece which is then broken up into its constituent parts so that you can use them any way you like.

