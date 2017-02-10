Watch the Weeknd, Daft Punk Perform I...

Watch the Weeknd, Daft Punk Perform Icy 'I Feel It Coming' at Grammys

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: RollingStone

At Sunday's Grammy Awards, Daft Punk and the Weeknd performed "I Feel It Coming," from last year's 'Starboy' album. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk donned their famous helmets and returned to the Grammys on Sunday night, playing behind the Weeknd as he performed "I Feel It Coming," both of which appeared last year on his Starboy album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RollingStone.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan 31 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,151 • Total comments across all topics: 278,825,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC