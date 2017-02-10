Watch the Weeknd, Daft Punk Perform Icy 'I Feel It Coming' at Grammys
At Sunday's Grammy Awards, Daft Punk and the Weeknd performed "I Feel It Coming," from last year's 'Starboy' album. Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk donned their famous helmets and returned to the Grammys on Sunday night, playing behind the Weeknd as he performed "I Feel It Coming," both of which appeared last year on his Starboy album.
