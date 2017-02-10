Watch: DJ a-Trak on how too much nostalgia can affect a career
The Montreal-native, known for mixing hip hop and electronic beats, has whisked together sounds for Kanye West and created hits like 2010's "Barbra Streisand," as part of the Duck Sauce duo. "I've had to be keenly aware to not be some sort of passing fad," the 34-year-old performer says.
