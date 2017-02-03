VNV Nation parties like it's 1995 in ...

VNV Nation parties like it's 1995 in Tel Aviv

15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

It was all about the music as VNV Nation inspired the crowd at Tel Aviv's Barby Club Friday night. Dublin-born front man Ronan Harris and British percussionist Mark Jackson boldly pounded the bare stage with nearly three hours of continuous favorites spanning the ten albums of their over two-decades long career.

