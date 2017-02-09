Viva PHX has added the Maine, Murs, Mako, P.O.S., Classixx and more to a lineup topped by Girl Talk, Mystikal, American Football and the Drums. Viva PHX 2017 lineup now complete: The Maine, Murs, Mako, P.O.S., Classixx, more Viva PHX has added the Maine, Murs, Mako, P.O.S., Classixx and more to a lineup topped by Girl Talk, Mystikal, American Football and the Drums.

