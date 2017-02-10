Vh1 Supersonic ends with DJ Zedd stealing the show

Pune, Feb 13 - Ending the night on a high note, Russian-German DJ Zedd headlined the last day of Vh1 Supersonic here. With most of the crowd present at the venue for the last act at the main stage, the artiste played popular numbers like Closer, Let me love you, How deep is your love, Star boy and songs by band Daft Punk on Sunday.

