Vh1 Supersonic ends with DJ Zedd stealing the show
Pune, Feb 13 - Ending the night on a high note, Russian-German DJ Zedd headlined the last day of Vh1 Supersonic here. With most of the crowd present at the venue for the last act at the main stage, the artiste played popular numbers like Closer, Let me love you, How deep is your love, Star boy and songs by band Daft Punk on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC