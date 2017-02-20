Vanessa Severo and KC Rep Receive Fox...

Vanessa Severo and KC Rep Receive Fox Foundation Resident Actor Fellowship

The William & Eva Fox Foundation and Theatre Communications Group , the national service organization for theatre, have announced that Vanessa Severo in association with KC Rep is the recipient of a Fox Foundation Resident Actor Fellowship for Exceptional Merit. Funded by the Fox Foundation and administered by TCG, the fellowship is one of only a few programs of its kind for actors in the country, and Severo is one of only six recipients in round eleven of fellowship activities.

