Up all night: Austra is synth-pop's past, future
Up all night: Austra is synth-pop's past, future The Canadian group will perform Sunday at the Lowbrow Palace. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/entertainment/blogs/the-beat/2017/02/02/up-all-night-austra-synth-pops-past-future/97360426/ Austra, led by vocalist and primary songwriter Katie Stelmanis, is set to perform at Lowbrow Palace, 111 E. Robinson Ave., on Sunday.
