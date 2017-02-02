Up all night: Austra is synth-pop's past, future The Canadian group will perform Sunday at the Lowbrow Palace. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://www.elpasotimes.com/story/entertainment/blogs/the-beat/2017/02/02/up-all-night-austra-synth-pops-past-future/97360426/ Austra, led by vocalist and primary songwriter Katie Stelmanis, is set to perform at Lowbrow Palace, 111 E. Robinson Ave., on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at El Paso Times.