Ultra Music Festival 2017 Phase 2 Lineup: Chase & Status, Rabbit in the Moon, and Cypress Hill

Now that general-admission tickets are sold out and all you can get are the more expensive VIP passes, Ultra Music Festival has revealed its Phase 2 lineup. Joining already announced acts such as Justice, Underworld, Ice Cube, and Major Lazer are live headliners Chase & Status, Rabbit in the Moon, Cypress Hill, KSHMR, and Zhu.

