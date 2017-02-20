UK'S Underworld to Headline Brand New Summer Festival
Auckland's Te Ngahere o Woodhill becomes the beautiful backdrop to a new music festival, with UK music legends Underworld headlining Oro '17 this April. In their first ever full length New Zealand show, these electronic pioneers are set to dazzle music-lovers with their Coachella-ready set at this brand-new, boutique music festival amongst the trees on Saturday 8 April.
