ts003cover art

ts003cover art

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: XLR8R

The release comes after June 2016's TS001 and September's TS002 , the former of which compiled rare tracks by peak:shift from his own now-defunct seminal record label Nurture, plus one previously unreleased track "Door Jam." The latter compiled tracks from "master producers," touching all shades of house, from the deep percussive work of Chris Gray to the atmospheric house of Chakaharta, all the way to the Chicago-inspired house grooves from Dan Piu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan 31 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,767 • Total comments across all topics: 278,705,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC