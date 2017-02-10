Tristan Perich Premieres Several Work...

Tristan Perich Premieres Several Works at The Kitchen, 3/17-18

On March 17 & 18, The Kitchen presents Tristan Perich: Five Works , two evenings of compositions by the composer/visual artist, including a number of premieres, performed by DUO X88, ACME, DITHER, So Percussion, JACK Quartet and Mariel Roberts. Inspired by the aesthetic simplicity of math, physics and code, Perich's compositions have been described by The Wire magazine as "an austere meeting of electronic and organic."

