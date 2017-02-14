Thou Shalt Not Exploit Thine Elders
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved a new rule proposed by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. to protect seniors and other specified adults from financial exploitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC