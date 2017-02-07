The F-35 just absolutely slaughtered the competition in its latest test
Early results came in from the US Air Force's realistic, challenging Red Flag air combat exercise - and it looks like the F-35 slaughtered the competition. Aviation Week reports that the Joint Strike fighter killed 15 aggressors for each F-35 downed.
