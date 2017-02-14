Teen Daze offers musical take on nature, personal recovery on latest release

Electronic and indie pop artist Teen Daze, aka Jamison Isaak, released his fifth LP Themes for Dying Earth on Feb. 10, and it impressed critics with its refined, dreamlike quality. Themes for Dying Earth serves as a gentle re-entrance into a softer electronic sound through echoing decrescendo, ambient chords and introspection regarding Isaak's views on nature and recovery.

