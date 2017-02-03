Supercomputing, experiment combine fo...

Supercomputing, experiment combine for first look at magnetism of real nanoparticle

Barely wider than a strand of human DNA, magnetic nanoparticles -- such as those made from iron and platinum atoms -- are promising materials for next-generation recording and storage devices like hard drives. Building these devices from nanoparticles should increase storage capacity and density, but understanding how magnetism works at the level of individual atoms is critical to getting the best performance.

