Spokane Symphony: Brilliant concerto lights up the Fox - Sun, 12 Feb 2017 PST
Like what you heard at the symphony, or want to know what you missed? Here are Larry Lapidus' recommended recordings of the works on the Spokane Symphony bill this weekend. No CD of Mason Bates' "Cello Concerto" has been issued.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC