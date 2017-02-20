Spear fishing comp great success

THE second annual Blue Fin Battle was in held in Portland on Saturday with Port Fairy's Mac Riddle taking out the honours as individual winner. The spear fishing competition was run by Shipwreck Coast Skindivers and Portland based member Jamie Ross said the event went really well.

