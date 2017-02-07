Song Premiere: "Uprising," From Kneebody's Forthcoming Album, Anti-Hero

The last time Kneebody played in Denver, in February 2016, the jazz collective dropped in with a frenetic, face-melting performance at the Oriental Theater with electronic beat master Daedelus. "That was a really cool departure for us," says trumpeter Shane Endsley about the band's collaboration with the electronic musician, which included releasing an album with Daedelus called Kneedelus .

