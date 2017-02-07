Scoop: SHADOWHUNTERS on FREEFORM - Monday, February 27, 2017

Clary is sidelined by Iris' blood oath, while the Downworld begins to fall apart, in "Bound By Blood," an all-new episode of "Shadowhunters," airing MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 , on Freeform. With word getting out that Clary is a key part of Valentine's plan, the Downworlders are at odds on how to handle the issue.

