Real Horrorshow- The Flaming Lips are...

Real Horrorshow- The Flaming Lips are back

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

These acid rock throwback freaks have been ploughing their oh-so-zany furrow for 34 years now, making a virtue, as The Chemical Brothers might say, of digging their own hole. That's when they're not disappearing up it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan 31 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC