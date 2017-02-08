Radiohead to perform in Israel despite industry boycott
The band will perform at the Park Hayarkon in Tel Aviv on July 19. They made the announcement on Twitter on February 8. The gig is a controversial one with many bands urged to avoid performing in Israel in protest of the country's occupation of Palestinian land. Former Pink Floyd frontman in particular has been vocal on the subject most recently joining a host of artists who wrote an open letter by Artists For Palestine UK urging The Chemical Brothers to pull out of a recent show.
