RAC WIins Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording

Acclaimed artist RAC -known as Andre Allen Anjos-starts a sure to be eventful 2017 with a Grammy Award for Best Remixed Recording of Bob Moses' "Tearing Me Up," making him the first Portuguese artist to win a Grammy. Of the award, Anjos says, "After spending ten years trying to push the remix art form to different territory I can't help but be truly honored, humbled and appreciative of this amazing honor.

