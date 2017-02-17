PERFORMANCE: The Lead Sheet: Twin Cit...

PERFORMANCE: The Lead Sheet: Twin Cities Live Jazz, February 17-23

We're looking forward to another star-filled week of jazz in the metro, including a revisiting of Ellington's Money Jungle , a rare performance by What Would Monk Do, a homecoming for sax great Bobby Watson, a new show with the amazing Cecile McLorin Salvant and two pianists... and more. Big Gigs This Week Friday, February 17 .

