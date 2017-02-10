OFF-WHITE Pays Homage to Daft Punk Pr...

OFF-WHITE Pays Homage to Daft Punk Predecessors Darlin' With Exclusive Merch

Before there was Daft Punk, there was Darlin' - the French band, formed in 1992 consisted of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, and Laurent Brancowitz . While they recorded a few tracks-including an eponymous track, "Untitled 18," "Untitled 33"- and played a few gigs, the band's sound was maligned by Melody Maker magazine as a "daft punky thrash" and well, the rest is history.

