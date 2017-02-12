NordiaSoft Announces General Availability of its new SCA v4.1 Embedded Components Suite

NordiaSoft today announced the general availability of its new Embedded Components Suite, a complete ecosystem for component based embedded software development particularly suited for military and public safety radio equipment, radars, electronic warfare, signal intelligence, test & instrumentation, and more. eCo Hub, a runtime deployment engine that implements the Software Communications Architecture v4.1, with an expanded Application Backwards Compatible Unit of Functionality that supports deployment of a mixture of SCAv4.1 and SCAv2.2.2 components at both the platform and the application levels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.