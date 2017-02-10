NOACs have been widely adopted into practice

Non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants have been adopted into practice and are more frequently prescribed than vitamin K antagonists in the Global Registry on Long-Term Oral Antithrombotic Treatment in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation trial, according to research published in the Feb. 21 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . Menno V. Huisman, M.D., Ph.D., from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues compared phase 2 baseline data with the pre-NOAC era data collected during phase 1. A total of 15,092 eligible patients were enrolled during phase 2. The researchers found that 86.1 percent of the patients had high stroke risk and 13.9 percent had moderate risk.

