NOACs have been widely adopted into p...

NOACs have been widely adopted into practice

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Non-vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulants have been adopted into practice and are more frequently prescribed than vitamin K antagonists in the Global Registry on Long-Term Oral Antithrombotic Treatment in Patients With Atrial Fibrillation trial, according to research published in the Feb. 21 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . Menno V. Huisman, M.D., Ph.D., from the Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands, and colleagues compared phase 2 baseline data with the pre-NOAC era data collected during phase 1. A total of 15,092 eligible patients were enrolled during phase 2. The researchers found that 86.1 percent of the patients had high stroke risk and 13.9 percent had moderate risk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan 31 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,829 • Total comments across all topics: 278,901,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC