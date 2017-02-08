Nick Catchdubs and His Fool's Gold Friends Remixed Moby Classics...

It's risky to touch a gem, which means anyone trying to come within 10 feet of half of Moby 's catalogue better tread lightly. From his days as a hyper rave star on '90s hits "Go" and "Feeling So Real," to his turn-of-the-millennium time as a dark electronic poet on all of Play, to his genre-bending punky antics on latest release These Systems are Failing , he's an artist who succeeds by refusing to be boxed-in or over-defined.

