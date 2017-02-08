New York's Cybersecurity Requirements...

New York's Cybersecurity Requirements for DFS Licensees: A New Item at the Top of the To-Do List

With a compliance date a few months away, licensees of the New York Department of Financial Services must start taking action in response to coming cybersecurity requirements, which will be more onerous and difficult than any existing requirements in the United States. Even though the revised proposed regulation, published December 28, 2016 and available here , is open for comment until January 27, 2017, the DFS will focus on new comments that were not raised in the original comment period.

Chicago, IL

