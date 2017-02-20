New Wrangler model to roll off lines ...

New Wrangler model to roll off lines in Toledo next month

Based on the Wrangler Rubicon model, the Recon Edition ups the off-road ante with a front axle upgrade that features strengthened tubes and heavy-duty end forgings, heavy-duty cast front and rear differential covers and enhanced off-road rock rails that are shortened to accommodate up to 35-inch tires. It is equipped with Wrangler's part-time four-wheel-drive system that has electronic-locking front and rear Dana 44 axles with power being sent to each through a Rock-Trac transfer case with a "4-Low" ratio of 4:1.

Chicago, IL

