New Wrangler model to roll off lines in Toledo next month
Based on the Wrangler Rubicon model, the Recon Edition ups the off-road ante with a front axle upgrade that features strengthened tubes and heavy-duty end forgings, heavy-duty cast front and rear differential covers and enhanced off-road rock rails that are shortened to accommodate up to 35-inch tires. It is equipped with Wrangler's part-time four-wheel-drive system that has electronic-locking front and rear Dana 44 axles with power being sent to each through a Rock-Trac transfer case with a "4-Low" ratio of 4:1.
