Netherlands Opts For Manual Vote-Count Amid Cyberattack Fears
Ballots will be counted by hand in the March 15 election after doubts surface over the safety and security of electronic system. The March 15 parliamentary elections to be held in the Netherlands will not rely on electronic vote tally and instead ballots will be counted by hand, reports Reuters.
