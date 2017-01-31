Mr. Stee - "Out There"

Vancouver-based instrumental hip-hop artist Mr. Stee - the alias of Stefan Raupach - impresses mightily on his track "Out There", where a funky guitar twang works suavely over pitch-fluctuating vocal samples and symphonic flourishes. Raupach has almost two decades worth of guitar-playing experience, and here he has melded it nicely with hip-hop and electronic production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Obscure Sound.