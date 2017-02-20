More Sony laptop batteries recalled for burn, fire hazard

Sony has expanded its recall to include 700 additional Panasonic lithium-ion battery packs used in its VAIO laptop computers because they can overheat and pose burn and fire hazards. Batteries included in this recall have model number VGP-BPS26 and part numbers 1-853-237-11 and 1-853-237-21 printed on the back of the battery pack.

