Moderately Successful '90s Musician Claims Trump 'Hopes' For War
American DJ, songwriter and electronic musician Moby believes President Donald Trump is a far greater threat to the world than anyone really knows, according to a post on the artist's Facebook page. Trump is in complete collusion with the Russian government and hopes Iran will attack a U.S. ship so America has pretense to start a war that will solidify the the new administration's strength, Moby said in his post Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC