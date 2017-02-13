Moderately Successful '90s Musician Claims Trump 'Hopes' For War

American DJ, songwriter and electronic musician Moby believes President Donald Trump is a far greater threat to the world than anyone really knows, according to a post on the artist's Facebook page. Trump is in complete collusion with the Russian government and hopes Iran will attack a U.S. ship so America has pretense to start a war that will solidify the the new administration's strength, Moby said in his post Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.