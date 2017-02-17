Moby and Stephen Colbert

Moby made headlines earlier this week after posting lengthy social media posts which claimed that the President is colluding with Russia Stephen Colbert has weighed in on Moby 's recent claim of having 'inside information' on President Donald Trump colluding with Russia, joking that the musician "seems more reliable than Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer." Moby made headlines earlier this week after taking to his social media channels to reveal a number of 'truths' about the Trump administration.

