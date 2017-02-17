Moby and Stephen Colbert
Moby made headlines earlier this week after posting lengthy social media posts which claimed that the President is colluding with Russia Stephen Colbert has weighed in on Moby 's recent claim of having 'inside information' on President Donald Trump colluding with Russia, joking that the musician "seems more reliable than Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer." Moby made headlines earlier this week after taking to his social media channels to reveal a number of 'truths' about the Trump administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan 31
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
|Protest leader seeks peace amid violence
|Nov '16
|Request for Peace
|2
|'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country'
|Nov '16
|dollarsbill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC