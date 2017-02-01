Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Data of...

Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Data of Extended Half-Life Therapy...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Data of Extended Half-Life Therapy ALPROLIXA in Children with Hemophilia B Published in The Lancet Haematology and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB today announced that results from the Kids B-LONG Phase 3 clinical trial, which studied ALPROLIXA [Coagulation Factor IX , Fc Fusion Protein] in previously-treated children with severe hemophilia B, were published in The Lancet Haematology . The primary outcome measure of the trial was development of inhibitors, and no patients treated with ALPROLIX in the study developed inhibitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan 31 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan 11 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
News Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces... Nov '16 TerriB1 1
News Protest leader seeks peace amid violence Nov '16 Request for Peace 2
News 'Israel is an Arab, Islamic, Palestinian country' Nov '16 dollarsbill 15
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,115 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC