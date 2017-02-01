Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Data of Extended Half-Life Therapy...
Long-Term Safety and Efficacy Data of Extended Half-Life Therapy ALPROLIXA in Children with Hemophilia B Published in The Lancet Haematology and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB today announced that results from the Kids B-LONG Phase 3 clinical trial, which studied ALPROLIXA [Coagulation Factor IX , Fc Fusion Protein] in previously-treated children with severe hemophilia B, were published in The Lancet Haematology . The primary outcome measure of the trial was development of inhibitors, and no patients treated with ALPROLIX in the study developed inhibitors.
