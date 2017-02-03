Learn to APPreciate Your Electronic D...

Learn to APPreciate Your Electronic Devices

Don't you hate it when you get a fancy new tablet and don't know what to do with it? When people get a new electronic gadget, they might just use it for nothing more than surfing the web or checking their email. But your devices can be so much more than that and the Minot Public Library wants to show you how create an electronic Swiss Army Knife for your everyday life.

